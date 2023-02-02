English
    Nomura says Budget 2023 pushes for growth, flags risks to fiscal deficit target

    Announcing the Union Budget for 2023-24, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman beat expectations when she allocated a massive Rs 10 lakh crore for capital expenditure.

    Moneycontrol News
    February 02, 2023 / 10:26 AM IST
    Nomura flagged risks of nominal GDP growth slipping below estimates and hitting tax collections.

    With higher capex pegged at 3.3% of GDP, Nomura said that Budget 2023 pushed for growth but flagged the risk of fiscal deficit slippage owing to a higher than budgeted revenue expenditure and slower tax collections.
    In its report analysing the Union Budget, Nomura has flagged the challenge of achieving the fiscal deficit target of 5.9 per cent in FY24 mainly due to the optimistic nominal growth projections.

    "But fiscal targets could be harder to achieve: In our view, a combination of optimistic nominal GDP growth, higher tax buoyancies, and low revex will challenge the fiscal deficit target of 5.9% of GDP, even as a potential shortfall in capex could yield some fiscal savings," the report said.

