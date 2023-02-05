English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2023Budget 2023

    PARTNERS

    • Tata AIA Life Insurance
    • Hafele
    • Motilal Oswal
    • SMC Global Securities Limited
    • SBI Life
    • DSP Mutual Fund
    Upcoming Event : LeapToUnicorn - mentoring, networking and fundraising for startups. Register now
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessBudget

    Daily Voice | Five sectors to get a fillip from Budget and deliver strong earnings, says this portfolio manager

    Karma Capital believes that the government has delivered on all counts of capex, consumption and credit.

    Sunil Shankar Matkar
    February 05, 2023 / 10:19 AM IST
    Vinay Jain of Karma Capital

    Vinay Jain of Karma Capital

    Markets are expected to move within a range in the short term on the back of worsening global macros arising out of geopolitical uncertainties and recessionary fears, says Vinay Jain, Portfolio Manager at Karma Capital.

    Having spent more than 11 years in equity research and portfolio management, he sees domestic-focussed sectors perform relatively better than those with global exposure.

    Banks, capital goods, engineering, industrials, and consumption-driven companies should get a huge fillip from the budget and deliver strong earnings performance while earnings for sectors like technology and commodities are expected to be relatively weaker, says the Portfolio Manager of the Karma India AIF.

    What is your rating for the Budget on a scale of 1-10 or is it beyond 10?