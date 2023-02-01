English
    Budget 2023 to ensure India remains shining star of world economy: Jayant Sinha

    Budget 2023: The former Union minister said inflation too was on the decline and was well below the six per cent limit prescribed by the RBI.

    Moneycontrol News
    February 01, 2023 / 03:04 PM IST
    Jayant Sinha.

    Senior BJP leader Jayant Sinha on Wednesday said the Union Budget presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman was "farsighted and balanced" and will ensure that India continues to be a shining star of the world economy.

    "It is a farsighted and balanced Budget. India is a shining star in the world economy. This Budget will ensure that we continue to be the shining star," Sinha, a former Union Minister of State for Finance told PTI in an exclusive video interview.

    He said the Budget laid down concrete policies to address the issues of unemployment, inflation and slowdown in economic growth.

    "As far as unemployment is concerned, this Budget will encourage the creation of jobs. We are making huge investments from Rs 7.5 lakh crore to Rs 10 lakh crore. We are also encouraging the cooperative sector as well as MSMEs," Sinha said.