    Budget 2023 impact: Cement, steel demand to strengthen, but not prices

    Increased outlay for infrastructure, housing, logistics are all a positive for the cement and steel sectors, as is the focus on green energy, which should help reduce costs.

    Amritha Pillay
    February 02, 2023 / 07:16 PM IST

    The cement and steel sectors have clearly gained from the Rs 10 trillion kitty marked for infrastructure in the 2023-24 union budget. However, even as a demand spike is expected, the prices of these building materials may remain on a weak wicket.

    Among the key budget announcements that have caused steel and cement companies to feel bullish are a 33 percent increase in allocation for key infrastructure sectors, 66 percent higher outlay for Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY), highest ever outlay for railways in the last decade, and plans for 50 new airports. Each of these are expected to further boost the already robust demand for steel and cement.

    “Cement demand is expected to ride on Infra and housing push. Further increased outlay for railways and fifty new airports is also positive for the sector,” said Ravleen Sethi, Associate Director, CareEdge Ratings.

    In their budget review, analysts at Angel Broking noted that PMAY will help generate demand for housing projects, and thus will be positive for all cement companies – UltraTech Cement, JK Cement, JK Lakshmi, Shree cement, and others.