    Budget 2023: How rising taxes on cigarettes are burning a hole in the smoker’s pocket

    The government increased excise duty on cigarettes by about 16 percent in Budget 2023-24

    Sreedev Krishnakumar
    February 01, 2023 / 08:15 PM IST
    Cigarettes: National calamity contingent duty increased by 16 percent on specified cigarettes. Cigarettes will get more expensive.

    Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman proposed a 16 percent increase in the National Calamity Contingent Duty (NCCD) on cigarettes in her budget on February 1.

    Although the NCCD on specified cigarettes was last revised three years ago, cigarettes have been among the government’s favourite ways to hike taxes over the years, burning a hole in the pocket of smokers in the process.

    Rising Tax on Cigarettes

    The excise duty on filter cigarettes of length up to 70 mm has gone up to Rs 510 per 1,000 sticks from Rs 440. Filter cigarettes between 70 mm and 75 mm in length had their excise duty hiked to Rs 630 per 1,000 sticks from Rs 545.