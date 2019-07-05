App
Budget
Last Updated : Jul 05, 2019 11:49 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Budget 2019 in pics: Nirmala Sitharaman carries 'bahi khata', says India to become a $3 tn economy by FY20

Chief Economic Advisor Krishnamurthy Subramanian said that the change symbolizes India's departure from slavery of Western thought. He also said it is not a budget but a 'bahi khata'

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
New Delhi: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman meets President Ram Nath Kovind at Rashtrapati Bhavan ahead of the presentation of Union Budget 2019-20 at Parliament, in New Delhi, Friday, July 05, 2019. (RB Photo/PTI)(PTI7_5_2019_000020B)
1/6

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman met President Ram Nath Kovind at Rashtrapati Bhavan before the presentation of Union Budget 2019-20. (Image: PTI)
New Delhi: President Ram Nath Kovind poses for a photograph with Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, MoS Anurag Thakur and her team ahead of the presentation of Union Budget 2019-20, at Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi, Friday, July 05, 2019. (RB Photo/PTI)(PTI7_5_2019_000022B)
2/6

President Ram Nath Kovind poses for a photograph with FM Nirmala Sitharaman, MoS Anurag Thakur after their meeting before budget presentation. (Image: PTI)
India's Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman arrives to present the 2019 budget in Parliament, New Delhi, India July 5, 2019. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi - RC11D7AF71F0
3/6

The FM Nirmala Sitharaman then went to the parliament for a cabinet meeting where the budget was approved by the ministers. (Image: Reuters)
India's Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman arrives to present the 2019 budget in Parliament, New Delhi, India July 5, 2019. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi - RC160B186E00
4/6

This time the Budget was brought in a fold red cloth instead of the briefcase, a tradition that India had inherited from the British government. (Image: Reuters)
New Delhi: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman with MoS Anurag Thakur and others leave the North Block to present the Budget for 2019-20 at the Parliament, in New Delhi, Friday, July 05, 2019. (PTI Photo/Ravi Choudhary)(PTI7_5_2019_000017B)
5/6

Chief Economic Advisor Krishnamurthy Subramanian said that the change symbolizes India's  departure from slavery of Western thought. He also said it is not a budget but a 'bahi khata' (Image: PTI)
Budget 2019 - Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman
6/6

The Finance Ministers asked SEBI to consider raising the threshold of public shareholding from 25% to 35%
First Published on Jul 5, 2019 11:27 am

tags #Budget 2019 #Current Affairs #India #Slideshow

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

