Budget 2019 in pics: Nirmala Sitharaman carries 'bahi khata', says India to become a $3 tn economy by FY20

Chief Economic Advisor Krishnamurthy Subramanian said that the change symbolizes India's departure from slavery of Western thought. He also said it is not a budget but a 'bahi khata' Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom 1/6 Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman met President Ram Nath Kovind at Rashtrapati Bhavan before the presentation of Union Budget 2019-20. (Image: PTI) 2/6 President Ram Nath Kovind poses for a photograph with FM Nirmala Sitharaman, MoS Anurag Thakur after their meeting before budget presentation. (Image: PTI) 3/6 The FM Nirmala Sitharaman then went to the parliament for a cabinet meeting where the budget was approved by the ministers. (Image: Reuters) 4/6 This time the Budget was brought in a fold red cloth instead of the briefcase, a tradition that India had inherited from the British government. (Image: Reuters) 5/6 Chief Economic Advisor Krishnamurthy Subramanian said that the change symbolizes India's departure from slavery of Western thought. He also said it is not a budget but a 'bahi khata' (Image: PTI) 6/6 The Finance Ministers asked SEBI to consider raising the threshold of public shareholding from 25% to 35% First Published on Jul 5, 2019 11:27 am