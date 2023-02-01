English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2023Budget 2023

    PARTNERS

    • Tata AIA Life Insurance
    • Hafele
    • Motilal Oswal
    • SMC Global Securities Limited
    • SBI Life
    Upcoming Event : LeapToUnicorn - mentoring, networking and fundraising for startups. Register now
    Budget 2023
    Budget 2023
    you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

    Budget 2023 evokes mixed response from agri industry players, farmer bodies

    Godrej Agrovet Managing Director Balram Yadav termed the Budget a" tech-focused-inclusive Budget for Indian farmers," while Syngenta India Chief Sustainability Officer KC Ravi said it will catapult the agriculture ecosystem to greater heights.

    PTI
    February 01, 2023 / 07:08 PM IST
    The fertiliser budgetary allocation of Rs 1.75 lakh crore is lower than last fiscals revised estimates (Representative image)

    The fertiliser budgetary allocation of Rs 1.75 lakh crore is lower than last fiscals revised estimates (Representative image)

    Agri industry players and farmer bodies on Wednesday gave mixed response to the Budget, saying it did not focus on edible oils, reducing GST on agri inputs and raising financial aid to farmers under PM-KISAN scheme.

    Godrej Agrovet Managing Director Balram Yadav termed the Budget a" tech-focused-inclusive Budget for Indian farmers," while Syngenta India Chief Sustainability Officer KC Ravi said it will catapult the agriculture ecosystem to greater heights.

    "Although the government has taken many far-reaching and good-resulting steps in this Budget in the interest of agriculture and farmers, still the expectations of farmers were more," said Raghvendra Patel of Bharatiya Kisan Sangh (BKS).

    Catch all the higlights of Budget 2023