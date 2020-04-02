App
Last Updated : Apr 02, 2020 06:56 AM IST

BSE, NSE shut today on account of Ram Navami

Wholesale commodity markets, including metal and bullion, will remain shut.

Rakesh Patil

The Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) and the National Stock Exchange of India (NSE) will remain closed on April 2 on account of Ram Navami.

Wholesale commodity markets, including metal and bullion, will remain shut and there will be no trading activity in the forex and commodity futures markets as well.

On April 1, the Sensex ended 1,203.18 points, or 4.08%, lower at 28,265.31, and the Nifty was down 343.95 points, or 4.00%, at 8,253.80.

Tech Mahindra, Kotak Mahindra Bank, TCS, Infosys and UPL were among major losers on the Nifty, while gainers were Hero MotoCorp, Grasim, Bajaj Auto, Bajaj Finance and Titan Company.

All the sectoral indices ended lower. BSE Midcap and Smallcap indices shed 1-2 percent.

"The first day of the financial year started on a negative note, affected by the negative global markets and also domestic uncertainties with regards to bank stressed assets and auto numbers. FIIs have net sold around Rs 62,000 crore in equities in March and with virus infections increasing, markets are anticipating worsening of the situation," said Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services.

First Published on Apr 2, 2020 06:56 am

