English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event:Attend Algo Convention Live, 2 Days & 12+ Speakers at best offer Rs.999/-, exclusive for Moneycontrol Pro subscribers. Register now!
    you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

    Brookfield India REIT proposes to raise up to Rs 5,000 cr via sale of units

    The units will be issued at a price not less than the rate to be determined in accordance with SEBI's guidelines for REIT to eligible investors through an institutional placement in one or more tranches.

    PTI
    May 27, 2022 / 09:18 PM IST
    The board of directors of Brookprop Management Services Pvt Ltd, the manager of Brookfield India Real Estate Trust (Brookfield India REIT), at its meeting held on Friday approved

    The board of directors of Brookprop Management Services Pvt Ltd, the manager of Brookfield India Real Estate Trust (Brookfield India REIT), at its meeting held on Friday approved "issuance of units of Brookfield India REIT for an aggregate amount not exceeding Rs 50,000 million..." (Representative Image)

    Brookfield India Real Estate Trust plans to raise up to Rs 5,000 crore through sales of units to institutional investors, as per a regulatory filing.

    The board of directors of Brookprop Management Services Pvt Ltd, the manager of Brookfield India Real Estate Trust (Brookfield India REIT), at its meeting held on Friday approved "issuance of units of Brookfield India REIT for an aggregate amount not exceeding Rs 50,000 million..."

    The units will be issued at a price not less than the rate to be determined in accordance with SEBI's guidelines for REIT to eligible investors through an institutional placement in one or more tranches, it added. The company will take approvals from its unitholders.



    Download your money calendar for 2022-23 here and keep your dates with your moneybox, investments, taxes

    PTI
    Tags: #Brookfield India Real Estate Trust #Brookfield India REIT #institutional investors #Sebi guidelines
    first published: May 27, 2022 09:18 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.