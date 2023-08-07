Brokerages verdict on SBI Q1, Yatharth Hospitals listing & more | Market Minutes
In this episode of Market Minutes, Shailaja Mohapatra talks about State Bank of India's Q1 numbers, Yatharth Hospital listing expectations and highlights from RIL annual report. Catch Shilpa Rout of Prabhudas Lilladher in Voice of the Day segment. Market Minutes is a morning podcast that puts the spotlight on hot stocks, keys data points and developing trends.
Disclaimer: Moneycontrol is a part of the Network18 group. Network18 is controlled by Independent Media Trust, of which Reliance Industries is the sole beneficiary.
August 07, 2023 / 08:28 AM IST
