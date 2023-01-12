English
    Britannia Q3 PAT seen up 26.5% YoY to Rs 471 cr: Nirmal Bang

    January 12, 2023 / 06:39 PM IST
     
     
    Nirmal Bang has come out with its third quarter (October-December’ 23) earnings estimates for the FMCG sector. The brokerage house expects Britannia to report net profit at Rs 471 crore up 26.5% year-on-year (down 4.5% quarter-on-quarter).


    Net Sales are expected to increase by 16.5 percent Y-o-Y (down 4.9 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs 4,165 crore, according to Nirmal Bang.


    Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) are likely to rise by 25.8 percent Y-o-Y (down 4.6 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs 678.9 crore.


    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    Tags: #Britannia #Brokerage Recos - Sector Report #Brokerage Results Estimates #earnings #FMCG #Nirmal Bang #Result Poll
    first published: Jan 12, 2023 06:39 pm