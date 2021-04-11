Britannia Industries Q4 PAT seen up 15.8% YoY to Rs. 434 cr: KRChoksey

Britannia Industries | The company has declared an interim dividend at 6,200 percent i.e., Rs 62 per equity share for the financial year 2020-21. The record date for determining the eligibility of shareholders for payment of interim dividend has been fixed as April 10. The stock closed 0.27 percent lower at Rs 3,618.40 on April 1.

KRChoksey has come out with its fourth quarter (January-March’ 21) earnings estimates for the Consumer Goods sector. The brokerage house expects Britannia Industries to report net profit at Rs. 434 crore up 15.8% year-on-year (down 4.8% quarter-on-quarter).

Net Sales are expected to increase by 16.3 percent Y-o-Y (up 5.4 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 3,335.1 crore, according to KRChoksey..

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) are likely to rise by 24.8 percent Y-o-Y (down 7.3 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 567 crore.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

