App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Mar 04, 2020 03:41 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Booking.com's Ritu Mehrotra charts out latest trends that make travel easy and enriching

Sakshi Batra gets in conversation with Ritu Mehrotra, Country Manager, Booking.com, India, to understand the key insights on the travel trends and the company's growth outlook.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Online travel companies have ushered in a new era for the travel industry. The recent rise of online travel portals and apps are helping enrich people's travelling experiences like never before.

Sakshi Batra gets in conversation with Ritu Mehrotra, Country Manager, Booking.com, India, to understand the key insights on the travel trends, the top domestic and international travel destinations and the company's growth outlook.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro's Annual plan for Rs 399/- for the first year. Use coupon PRO2020 (Available on Web & Android only).

First Published on Mar 4, 2020 03:41 pm

tags #Booking.com #India #Travel #Travel Industry #video

most popular

Countries with most nuclear warheads: US is not No 1; with 135 weapons India at 7th spot

Countries with most nuclear warheads: US is not No 1; with 135 weapons India at 7th spot

World's most expensive homes: Jeff Bezos' new LA mansion joins top-10 list

World's most expensive homes: Jeff Bezos' new LA mansion joins top-10 list

Countries where citizens pay the least income tax: Believe it or not, 4 nations charge 0%

Countries where citizens pay the least income tax: Believe it or not, 4 nations charge 0%

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.