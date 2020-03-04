Booking.com's Ritu Mehrotra charts out latest trends that make travel easy and enriching

Sakshi Batra gets in conversation with Ritu Mehrotra, Country Manager, Booking.com, India, to understand the key insights on the travel trends and the company's growth outlook.
Online travel companies have ushered in a new era for the travel industry. The recent rise of online travel portals and apps are helping enrich people's travelling experiences like never before.Sakshi Batra gets in conversation with Ritu Mehrotra, Country Manager, Booking.com, India, to understand the key insights on the travel trends, the top domestic and international travel destinations and the company's growth outlook.
Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro's Annual plan for Rs 399/- for the first year. Use coupon PRO2020 (Available on Web & Android only).
First Published on Mar 4, 2020 03:41 pm