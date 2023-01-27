English
    Boeing, GE, CFM International meeting Air India officials today: Sources

    The meeting in Mumbai is being held to finalise a deal for the supply of aircraft to Air India. However, one official said an announcement is not expected as Air India is also holding negotiations with Airbus.

    Yaruqhullah Khan
    January 27, 2023 / 01:35 PM IST
    An Air India aircraft.

    Top officials from aircraft manufacturer Boeing, and engine suppliers General Electric Aviation and CFM International will meet officials from Tata Sons and Air India in Mumbai on January 27, sources said.

    While the first two are American companies, CFM International is a 50:50 Franco-American joint venture between GE Aviation and Safran Aircraft Engines.

    "There is a closed-door meeting today in Mumbai between Natarajan Chandrasekaran, Campbell Wilson, Stanley Deal, François Planaud, Tom Levin, Salil Gupte, Ahmed Elsherbini, and other top officials from GE and CFM International," an airline official said.

    Natarajan Chandrasekaran is the Chairman of Tata Sons. Campbell Wilson is the CEO and MD of Air India, and Stanley Deal is the CEO of Boeing Commercial Airplanes.