BMW Motorrad launches R 18 Transcontinental bike tagged at Rs 31.5 lakh

BMW Motorrad, the two-wheeler arm of German luxury carmaker BMW, on Thursday said it has launched the all-new R 18 Transcontinental cruiser in India tagged at Rs 31.5 lakh (ex-showroom).

The bike can be ordered as a completely built-up unit (CBU) from Thursday onwards, BMW Motorrad said in a statement.

The company said it now offers three motorcycles in the cruiser segment in the country. These are -- R 18, R 18 Classic and R 18 Transcontinental.

"This motorcycle will have an enormous appeal for motorcyclists who live for unforgettable cruising moments," BMW Group India President Vikram Pawah noted.

The bike comes with a 1,802-cc engine which churns out an output of 91 horsepower.