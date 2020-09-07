172@29@17@106!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|big-story-vodafone-idea-is-now-vi-new-unified-brand-to-focus-on-enhancing-the-digital-experience-5807371.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Sep 07, 2020 07:46 PM IST

Big Story | Vodafone Idea is now Vi, new unified brand to focus on enhancing digital experience

In this edition of Big Story, let's find out more on the rebranding of Vodafone Ideas as Vi

Moneycontrol News

Nearly two years after the merger of telecom majors Vodafone and Idea, the company on September 7 announced a new identity rebranding of Vodafone Idea as Vi.

Vodafone's Indian arm had merged with Idea Cellular in August 2018, but the telcos had since maintained their two separate brands. The rebranding is part of the company’s efforts to reduce the cost of maintaining two brands.

The company is also making efforts to keep its business running in India after the Supreme Court granted telcos 10 years to pay adjusted gross revenue (AGR) dues.

Vodafone Idea owes slightly over Rs 50,000 crore to the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) as AGR-related dues.

So, how will this rebranding help Vi survive the intense competition in the country's telecom sector amid its debt pile? And how critical is the fundraising of Rs 25,000 crore for the company? Find out in this edition of Big Story.
First Published on Sep 7, 2020 07:23 pm

