Big Story | SC asks banks not to declare accounts as NPA till further orders, what does it mean for the sector?

In a major relief to individual and commercial borrowers, the Supreme Court on September 3 asked banks not to declare any loan account as a non-performing asset (NPA) till further orders.

After the six-month moratorium, during which all stressed loans got immunity from NPA classification, banks were supposed to get back to their regular cycle beginning September 1. However, the SC's interim order is restraining banks from carrying out regular business.

The NPA clock will now not start to tick from September 1. So, what exactly does stopping the NPA clock mean for banks and borrowers? Find out in this edition of Big Story.