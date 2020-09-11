172@29@17@151!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|big-story-ril-becomes-first-indian-firm-to-hit-200-bn-m-cap-more-valuable-than-tcs-hdfc-bank-combined-5826961.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Sep 11, 2020 09:41 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Big Story | RIL becomes first Indian firm to hit $200 bn m-cap; more valuable than TCS, HDFC Bank combined

In this edition of Big Story, let's find out how RIL managed to become the 44th biggest firm globally

Moneycontrol News

Billionaire Mukesh Ambani-owned Reliance Industries (RIL) became the first Indian company to surpass the market capitalisation of $200 billion on September 10.

It is now valued more than the combined market capitalisation of Tata Consultancy Services and HDFC Bank, thus ranking 44th in terms of valuations globally.

What led to RIL topping the market capitalisation? Let's find out in this edition of Big Story

Disclosure: Reliance Industries Ltd is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd.
First Published on Sep 11, 2020 09:41 pm

