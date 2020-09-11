Big Story | RIL becomes first Indian firm to hit $200 bn m-cap; more valuable than TCS, HDFC Bank combined

Billionaire Mukesh Ambani-owned Reliance Industries (RIL) became the first Indian company to surpass the market capitalisation of $200 billion on September 10.

It is now valued more than the combined market capitalisation of Tata Consultancy Services and HDFC Bank, thus ranking 44th in terms of valuations globally.

What led to RIL topping the market capitalisation? Let's find out in this edition of Big Story

Reliance Industries Ltd is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd.