App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : May 30, 2018 10:33 PM IST | Source: PTI

Bhushan Steel seeks 90-day time from Sebi to file financial results

Post acquisition by Tata Steel, Bhushan Steel Ltd today sought an additional 90-day time from Sebi to file its financial results for the quarter and fiscal ended March 31, saying the new management will take time to understand its operations.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Post acquisition by Tata Steel, Bhushan Steel Ltd today sought an additional 90-day time from Sebi to file its financial results for the quarter and fiscal ended March 31, saying the new management will take time to understand its operations. Tata Steel's arm Bamnipal Steel Ltd (BNPL) earlier this month had acquired controlling 72.65 per cent stake in Bhushan Steel, undergoing insolvency proceedings.

Post acquisition, the nominees of BNPL were appointed on the board of BSL.

"Since the new management will take some time to understand, acclimate and take complete hold on the operations and management of the company, the company has filed an application with Sebi (Securities and Exchange Board of India) seeking additional time of 90 days to file its audited financial results standalone and consolidated for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2018," Bhushan Steel informed in a BSE filing.

Tata Steel Ltd had won the bid to acquire debt-laden Bhushan Steel Ltd (BSL) in an insolvency auction. The bankrupt firm which owed an amount of more than Rs 45,000 crore to its lenders was referred by the RBI for NCLT proceedings last year.
First Published on May 30, 2018 10:30 pm

tags #Current Affairs

most popular

These 20 stocks witnessed a FII trend reversal in Jan-Mar quarter; do you own any?

These 20 stocks witnessed a FII trend reversal in Jan-Mar quarter; do you own any?

Italy political crisis leads to market sell-off: Here’s what is happening

Italy political crisis leads to market sell-off: Here’s what is happening

Worried over mid-cap and small-cap correction? Here are some mutual fund schemes you can bet on

Worried over mid-cap and small-cap correction? Here are some mutual fund schemes you can bet on

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.