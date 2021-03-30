BHEL secures Rs 400 crore order for sulphur recovery unit from IOCL

Representative Image | (PC- Reuters)

Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL) has bagged a Rs 400 crore order for a sulphur recovery unit from Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL), the PSU said in a regulatory filing on March 30.

Under this package, the PSU behemoth envisages setting up a 525 TPD Sulphur Recovery Unit at IOCL’s Paradip Refinery in Odisha. The PSU has made an entry into the downstream oil & gas process package business with this order.

BHEL secures first ever overseas solar project

"Notably, the company’s diversification strategy into non-coal based business areas has begun paying dividends and this is a milestone order for BHEL as part of its new growth areas initiative. With the execution of this order, BHEL will establish itself as an LSTK player for process packages in the downstream oil & gas sector," the company said in a statement.

According to the contract, BHEL's scope includes project management, residual process design, detailed engineering, procurement, manufacturing, supply, testing, erection, construction, commissioning and performance guarantee test run of the 525 TPD Sulphur Recovery Unit. The project is scheduled for completion in 25 months.

Apart from the thermal power sector, BHEL also offers a broad range of products for major sectors of the Indian economy. The firm offers comprehensive solutions for transportation, transmission, renewables, energy storage systems and e-mobility, water management, defence & aerospace, captive power generation and mechanical & electrical industrial products.

Last week, BHEL bagged its first ever overseas order for a grid- connected solar power project in Mauritius. The project will be set up by BHEL at Tamarind Falls, Henrietta (Phase II), Mauritius on Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) basis.

Mauritius-based CEB (Green Energy) Co. Ltd awarded the contract to the State-owned engineering firm which is funded under Government of India’s Line of Credit. This project will be executed by BHEL’s Solar Business Division, Bengaluru and International Operations Division, New Delhi.