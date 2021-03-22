English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Watch the insightful webinar on Managing Financial Goals amid Falling Interest Rates on March 30 @ 11am. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

BHEL secures first ever overseas solar project

The project will be set up by BHEL at Tamarind Falls, Henrietta (Phase II), Mauritius on Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) basis, BHEL said in a statement.

PTI
March 22, 2021 / 04:09 PM IST
Image: Reuters

Image: Reuters

 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

State-owned engineering firm BHEL on Monday said it has bagged its first ever overseas order for a grid- connected solar power project in Mauritius.

The project will be set up by BHEL at Tamarind Falls, Henrietta (Phase II), Mauritius on Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) basis, BHEL said in a statement.

"BHEL has achieved yet another milestone in international business by securing its maiden overseas turnkey contract for a grid-connected 8 MWac Solar Photovoltaic (PV) power plant,” it said.

The contract has been awarded to BHEL by CEB (Green Energy) Co. Ltd, Mauritius, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Central Electricity Board, Government of Mauritius.

The project is funded under Government of India’s Line of Credit and has been secured by BHEL through a competitive bidding process.

Close

The project will be executed by BHEL’s Solar Business Division, Bengaluru and International Operations Division, New Delhi.

It marks the consolidation of BHEL’s presence in Africa, where it has been active for more than four decades with electricity generation projects (approximately 2,100 MW) and equipment supplies in 23 African countries.
PTI
TAGS: #Bharat Heavy Electrical Ltd #BHEL #Business #Mauritius #solar power
first published: Mar 22, 2021 04:09 pm

Must Listen

Policy Talk | Many in IT sector from Haryana itself: Deputy CM Dushyant Chautala on 75% private sector reservation row

Policy Talk | Many in IT sector from Haryana itself: Deputy CM Dushyant Chautala on 75% private sector reservation row

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.