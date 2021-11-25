MARKET NEWS

English
Bharti Airtel conducts 5G trial in 700 MHz band in partnership with Nokia

The demonstration, which was conducted on the outskirts of Kolkata, also marked the first 5G trial in the eastern India, the company said in a statement.

PTI
November 25, 2021 / 02:08 PM IST
 
 
Telecom operator Bharti Airtel on Thursday said it has conducted India’s first 5G trial in the 700 MHz spectrum band in partnership with Nokia.

Airtel has been allotted test spectrum in multiple bands by Department of Telecommunications for the validation of 5G technology and use cases.

"Airtel conducts India’s first 5G trial in the 700 MHz band in partnership with Nokia," the telco said. Airtel used equipment from Nokia’s 5G portfolio, which included Nokia AirScale radios and standalone (SA) core.

PTI
Tags: #5G #Bharti Airtel #Business #Companies #Nokia
first published: Nov 25, 2021 02:10 pm

