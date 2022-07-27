English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Live Today |Option Omega 3.0 Retail Option Virtual Online Conference at 8pm
    you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

    Bharat Forge arm forms JV with Talgo India to manufacture high-speed passenger trains

    The JV will also explore future business opportunities in the Indian Railways sector and tap the upcoming domestic requirements in the field, Bharat Forge said.

    Moneycontrol News
    July 27, 2022 / 06:26 PM IST
    A man takes pictures of the high speed Talgo train in Mumbai, August 2, 2016 (Representative image: Reuters)

    A man takes pictures of the high speed Talgo train in Mumbai, August 2, 2016 (Representative image: Reuters)

     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Bharat Forge's wholly-owned subsidiary BF Infrastructure has formed a joint venture with Talgo India to "manufacture high-speed passenger trains", a regulatory filing stated on July 27.

    Talgo India is the subsidiary of Spain's Patentes Talgo S.L, which is one of the world's leading train manufacturers with over 75 years of experience.

    The partnership will also explore future business opportunities in the Indian Railways sector and tap the upcoming domestic requirements in the field, Bharat Forge said.

    The JV will significantly contribute to the Centre’s initiative of Atmanirbhar Bharat, the company noted, adding that it will "help bring state-of-the-art and high-speed rail technology and solutions to the Indian Railways and other private operators that will serve under the overarching self-reliant vision".

    The collaboration will also focus on setting-up manufacturing, maintenance and life cycle support hub for new generation, energy efficient, lightweight aluminum high speed railway trains, it said.

    Close

    Related stories

    The tie-up with Talgo India comes in the "backdrop of the Indian Railway’s tender for the manufacturing and maintenance of 100 new generation light weight energy", Bharat Forge said in a press release.

    On the day Bharat Forge announced the setting up of joint venture, the company's shares closed at Rs 713.95 a piece at the National Stock Exchange of India (NSE), which was 1.41 percent higher as compared to the previous day's close. At the BSE, the share closed at Rs 713.85, which was 1.51 percent higher as against the previous close.
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #BF Infrastructure #Bharat Forge #joint venture #railways #Talgo
    first published: Jul 27, 2022 06:26 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.