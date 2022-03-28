Bharat bandh: State govt offices in West Bengal to remain open on March 28-29

Representative Image

Following the call by trade unions for a statewide bandh on March 28-29, the West Bengal administration said on March 27 that all offices will be open on those days and that employees must report to work.

"In view of calls given by different trade unions and others for a 48 hours' nationwide strike/bandh on March 28 and 29, 2022, it has been decided that all state government offices including those provided with Grants-in-Aid by the state government shall remain open and all the employees shall report for duty on those days," reads the state government memorandum.

"It has been decided that no casual leave or any other leave for absence either in the first half or in the second half or for the whole day shall be granted to any employee on the above-mentioned dates. It is further notified that the absence of employees in those days will be treated as 'dies-non' and no salary will be admissible," it added.

A group of central trade unions has called for a nationwide strike on March 28 and 29 to protest government policies that harm workers, farmers, and the general public.

