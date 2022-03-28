English
    Bharat Bandh today, tomorrow: Banking services likely to be hit

    A joint forum of central trade unions has given a call for a nationwide strike on March 28 and 29, to protest against government policies affecting workers, farmers, and people.

    Moneycontrol News
    March 28, 2022 / 07:45 AM IST
    Representative Image

    During a two-day nationwide strike planned by a joint forum of key trade unions beginning on March 28, some essential services relating to banking, transportation, trains, and energy are likely to be interrupted.

    The Maharashtra government has invoked the Maharashtra Essential Services Maintenance Act (MESMA) barring employees of state-run electricity companies from joining the protest.

    Talking to PTI, All Indian Trade Union Congress General Secretary Amarjeet Kaur said, "We are expecting participation of over 20 crore formal and informal workers with mass mobilisation of workers across the country during the strike on March 28 and 29 to protest against government policies."

    She added that the bandh was expected to spread to rural areas, where unorganised farm labourers and other workers would join the protest. Workers' unions from a variety of industries, including coal, steel, oil, telecom, postal, income tax, copper, banks, and insurance, issued strike notices. Railway and defence unions are planning major mobilizations in favour of the strike in a number of locations, according to the joint forum.

    The proposed modifications to labour legislation, as well as any type of privatisation and the national monetisation pipeline, are among the demands of the unions. Their demands include increased wage allocation under the MNREGA (Mahatma Gandhi Rural Employment Guarantee Act) and regularisation of contract workers.

    (With inputs from PTI)
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #banking #Bharat Bandh #essential services #MNREGA #policies #Unions strike
    first published: Mar 28, 2022 07:18 am
