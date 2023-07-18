Federal Bank subsidiary FedFina revives IPO plans

In 2022, FedFin filed for IPO to raise a target of Rs 200 crore.

The Board of Fedbank Financial Services (FedFina) has revived its IPO plans on July 18, according to a report by CNBC-TV18. The FedFina IPO will be undertaken through fresh issues and an offer for sale (OFS).

In 2022, FedFin filed for IPO to raise a target of Rs 200 crore.

Federal Bank on July 13 reported a net profit of Rs 854 crore for the April-June 2023 quarter, a jump from Rs 600 crore in the corresponding period last year.

The bank's gross non-performing asset (GNPA) also improved to 2.38 percent from 2.69 percent last year.

The lender's net NPA stood at 0.69 percent, improving from 0.94 percent in the corresponding quarter last year.