English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Register Now : Grand Finale of #BadlaavHumseHai - celebrating the efforts of the unsung heroes of India. Watch live on 16th De, 6:30pm onwards.
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessBanks

    BoB proposes to sell its majority stake in Nainital Bank

    BoB currently holds 98.57 per cent of the total equity share capital of NBL.

    PTI
    December 13, 2022 / 10:45 PM IST

    State-owned Bank of Baroda (BoB) on Tuesday said it plans to sell its majority stake in Nainital Bank.

    The board of directors of the bank has approved divestment of its majority shareholding in Nainital Bank Limited (NBL), and authorised issuance of an advertisement inviting Expressions of Interest (EOI) through a Preliminary Information Memorandum (PIM) from interested parties (IPs), the lender said in a regulatory filing.

    BoB currently holds 98.57 per cent of the total equity share capital of NBL.

    Details about the process of transaction are given in the PIM, which will be published on Wednesday for inviting EOI from bidders, it said.

    The Mumbai-based BoB had taken over Nainital Bank in 1973 on the directions of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).

    Uttarakhand-based Nainital Bank has about 150 branches across Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Haryana and Rajasthan.
    PTI
    Tags: #Bank Of Baroda #Nainital Bank #sale #stake
    first published: Dec 13, 2022 10:45 pm