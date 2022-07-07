English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event:\Option Writing Masterclass by Shubham Agarwal: a session power packed with lots of intelligence and tactics required to sell write options, on 13th July at 5pm. Register Now
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessBanks

    Bank of Baroda mulls issuing long term bonds to fund infrastructure, affordable housing sectors

    A meeting of the investment committee will be convened later this month to get an approval, Bank of Baroda said in a regulatory filing on July 7.

    PTI
    July 07, 2022 / 07:25 PM IST

    Bank of Baroda is mulling to raise capital by issuing long term bonds to finance infrastructure and affordable housing sectors in the country.

    A meeting of the investment committee will be convened later this month to get an approval, Bank of Baroda said in a regulatory filing on July 7.

    "The Investment Committee meeting of our bank is scheduled to be held on 16th July 2022 to finalise the quantum and timing of issuance of long term bonds for financing of infrastructure and affordable housing, out of the board approved limit of Rs 5,000 crore," it said.

    Stock of Bank of Baroda closed 5.63 per cent higher at Rs 105.05 apiece on BSE.
    PTI
    Tags: #Bank Of Baroda #housing sector #loans
    first published: Jul 7, 2022 07:25 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.