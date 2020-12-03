PlusFinancial Times
Selected Articles from Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro

MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
PlusFinancial Times
Selected Articles from
Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro
Upcoming Webinar :Register now for 'ULIP as an investment during economic recovery' powered by Bajaj Allianz
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

Bank of India to acquire 49% stake each in BOI AXA Investment Managers, BOI AXA Trustee Services

Following the transaction, both the entities -- BOI AXA Investment Managers Pvt Ltd (BAIM) and BOI AXA Trustee Services Pvt Ltd (BATS) -- will become Bank of India''s fully owned subsidiaries.
PTI
Dec 3, 2020 / 03:37 PM IST
The case was filed following a complaint by Bank of India.
The case was filed following a complaint by Bank of India.
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

State-owned Bank of India on Thursday said it will acquire 49 percent stake each in BOI AXA Investment Managers Pvt Ltd and BOI AXA Trustee Services Pvt Ltd.

Following the transaction, both the entities -- BOI AXA Investment Managers Pvt Ltd (BAIM) and BOI AXA Trustee Services Pvt Ltd (BATS) -- will become Bank of India''s fully owned subsidiaries.

"Bank of India has amongst other parties entered into a share purchase agreement (SPA) with AXA Investment Managers Asia Holdings Pvt Ltd (AXA IM) on December 2, 2020 whereby the bank has agreed to purchase AXA IM''s entire 49 percent in BAIM," the bank said in a regulatory filing.

Besides, it has also entered a SPA to purchase the entire 49 percent equity shares in BATS, it added.

Bank of India holds 51 percent equity shares each in BAIM and BATS.

Related stories

"Pursuant to this transaction, Bank of India shall hold 100 percent equity shares in BAIM and BATS. The transaction is done at arms-length basis," Bank of India said.

The closure of these transactions are subject to various regulatory approvals, it added.

BAIM had a total turnover of Rs 25.45 crore in the last fiscal year. While, BATS had a total turnover of Rs 0.12 crore.

Bank of India said the strategic acquisition of 49 percent stake of AXA IM in BAIM and BATS shall enable it to have complete control of BAIM and BATS and grow the asset management business by leveraging on the BOI brand and distribution strength.

The transaction, to be done on a cash basis, is proposed to be completed by end of December 2020, or another extended date mutually agreed between the lender and AXA IM, it said.

AXA IM is a promoter of BAIM and BATS. AXA IM is an investment arm of AXA Investment Managers --- one of the world''s leading asset managers, backed by the AXA Group.
PTI
TAGS: #Business #Companies
first published: Dec 3, 2020 03:37 pm

Must Listen

Coronavirus Essential | UK to begin vaccinations next week with the Pfizer vaccine; Survey says 59% Indians sceptical about the shots

Coronavirus Essential | UK to begin vaccinations next week with the Pfizer vaccine; Survey says 59% Indians sceptical about the shots

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.