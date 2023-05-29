SBI

Banks will remain closed for a total of 12 days in June 2023, as per the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) holiday calendar. Banks holidays list in June includes the second and fourth Saturdays, as well as Sundays.

Out of these twelve days, six holidays are listed under the Holidays Under Negotiable Instruments Act, while the other six days are regular weekend leaves - Sundays and the second and fourth Saturdays.

It is to be noted that last week the RBI announced the withdrawal of its highest-value currency note, Rs 2,000, from circulation. It said the existing Rs 2,000 notes can be deposited or exchanged in banks until September 30.

Bank Holidays in June 2023: Full list

4 June 2023: Sunday

10 June 2023: Second Saturday

11 June 2023: Sunday

15 June 2023: Banks to remain closed in Odisha and Mizoram on account of Raja Sankranti.

18 June 2023: Sunday

20 June 2023: Banks to remain shut in Odisha due to Rath Yatra

24 June 2023: Fourth Saturday

25 June 2023: Sunday

26 June 2023: Banks to remain shut in Tripura on account of Kharchi Puja.

28 June 2023: Banks in Kerala, Maharashtra, and Jammu and Kashmir will remain closed for Eid Ul Azha.

29 June 2023: Banks will be closed on the occasion of Eid ul Azha.

30 June 2023: Banks in Mizoram and Odisha will be closed on account of Reema Eid Ul Azha.