    Bank Holidays in June 2023: Full list

    Last week, the Reserve Bank of India announced the withdrawal of its highest-value currency note, Rs 2,000, from circulation

    Moneycontrol News
    May 29, 2023 / 11:51 AM IST
    Banks will remain closed for a total of 12 days in June 2023, as per the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) holiday calendar. Banks holidays list in June includes the second and fourth Saturdays, as well as Sundays.

    Out of these twelve days, six holidays are listed under the Holidays Under Negotiable Instruments Act, while the other six days are regular weekend leaves - Sundays and the second and fourth Saturdays.

    It is to be noted that last week the RBI announced the withdrawal of its highest-value currency note, Rs 2,000, from circulation. It said the existing Rs 2,000 notes can be deposited or exchanged in banks until September 30.

    4 June 2023: Sunday

    10 June 2023: Second Saturday

    11 June 2023: Sunday

    15 June 2023: Banks to remain closed in Odisha and Mizoram on account of Raja Sankranti.

    18 June 2023: Sunday

    20 June 2023: Banks to remain shut in Odisha due to Rath Yatra

    24 June 2023: Fourth Saturday

    25 June 2023: Sunday

    26 June 2023: Banks to remain shut in Tripura on account of Kharchi Puja.

    28 June 2023: Banks in Kerala, Maharashtra, and Jammu and Kashmir will remain closed for Eid Ul Azha.

    29 June 2023: Banks will be closed on the occasion of Eid ul Azha.

    30 June 2023: Banks in Mizoram and Odisha will be closed on account of Reema Eid Ul Azha.

