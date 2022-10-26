Bangalore Development Authority-backed project lacks basic facilities even after eight years

Homebuyers protest urging BDA to complete the project in June 2018.

In December 2020, Sanjay Sriva’s father passed away, as the family was unable to get him to a hospital in time. “The elevator in our apartment building was not working at that time, and though we tied him on a bedsheet to carry him down, he could not make it,” said Sriva, one of the hapless homebuyers in a Bangalore Development Authority (BDA)-sanctioned project in Gunjur, in eastern Bengaluru.

After eight years, homebuyers in the project are still waiting for their housing units to be completed. They have been residing in the project without permanent water or electricity connections, fire-safety measures or elevators despite the project having procured an occupation certificate (OC).

The project, which was to be handed over in 2014, has 168 2 BHK apartments in lower-income-group sites spread across six blocks; 392 1 BHK apartments in economically weaker sections spread across 14 blocks; and 84 3 BHK apartments in middle-income group sections spread across three blocks. Currently, the project goes up to seven floors above the ground.

In the absence of any maintenance, Venkatesh Anagani, a homebuyer who lives on the fifth floor, fixes the small electrical cables inside the complex, which often get burnt due to voltage fluctuations.

“My aged parents live with me and it becomes increasingly difficult for them to climb the stairs every day, especially when we have 10 hours of power supply every day,” he said. “The elevator has not been installed in our block. Still, we are paying Rs 450 in maintenance every month.” Anagani’s parents have since returned to their hometown, unable to climb the stairs every day.

Now, the homebuyers have formed a small group and are collecting money each month from the families to cover upkeep and other minor expenses.

The homebuyers have filed a complaint at the Karnataka Lokayukta, levelling charges against the BDA chief for the incomplete amenities, a non-functional sewage treatment plant (STP) and a sporadically working water treatment plant (WTP).

The Karnataka Lokayukta is a watchdog founded in 1984 to look into and document corruption in the state government and to address public complaints about state personnel.

Temporary power supply provisions inside the apart complex.

Initial problems

Narayana Shetty, one of the homebuyers, booked his apartment in June 2013, and it was allotted to him in December that year. The initial deposit was Rs 2 lakh, and Shetty started paying the bank EMIs from May 2014. He made the final payment in December 2015. “After the payment, when I visited the site, I found the interiors still untouched. After following up for the next one-and-a-half years, the BDA told us the existing builder had stopped work,” Shetty recalls.

Homebuyers claim that in 2017 a new tender was given to another company to finish the work. But with no solution emerging, in June 2018, the homebuyers protested at the site, urging the government to complete the apartments. By the end of July, the homebuyers were promised temporary water and electrical connections and they began moving into the apartments.

“I moved here in April 2019. However, till today we are living with a temporary electrical connection. They started external cabling, but the connection from the local supplier is still pending,” Shetty added.

Residents fix electrical cables themselves in the absence of maintenance services.

The struggle continues

In the absence of a permanent power connection, other amenities such as the STP, the transformer or the power backup are also non-functional.

Shetty said the electrical facility had been given to the contractor for construction. The homebuyers used to pay Rs 350 for a 1 BHK, Rs 650 for a 2 BHK and Rs 850 for a 3 BHK to the contractor. However, the contractor stopped responding to them last year. “We see massive power blackouts from a few days to a week,” he added.

The homebuyers claim they did not form a residents’ welfare association (RWA) fearing that the project would be handed over to them for completion. They cannot file a KRERA case as the BDA had declared that almost 80 percent of the construction has been completed.

What experts say

“OCs can never be given to apartments where the residents do not have permanent connections and fire safety provisions,” said Akash Bantia, an advocate.

With regard to the issue of an occupation certificate, Section 5.6 (b) of the BDA Building Bye Laws says, “Physical inspection means the Authority shall find out whether the building has been constructed in all respects as per the sanctioned plan and requirement of building bylaws, and includes inspections by the Fire Service Department wherever necessary.”

In Maharashtra, on October 14, the Mumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) had informed the Bombay high court that henceforth, an OC would only be issued to developers after they had obtained the water connection certificate.

Commander Surendra, a naval veteran and member of the Karnataka Homebuyers’ Forum, said: “If apartments under the government’s overwatch happen to be in such a state, what can homebuyers expect from private builders? Especially when such projects are also meant for homebuyers who spend their life savings to get a home?”

A top BDA official, who did not wish to be named, conceded that there are delays. He said the department is floating new tenders to complete the remaining amenities, and the process will be streamlined within three months.

Moneycontrol has sent the department a list of queries and a response is awaited. This piece will be updated to reflect the response.