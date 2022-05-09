business Bajar Gupshup | Market closes in the red, Power, Metal, PSU Banks drag Benchmark indices ended lower in the volatile session on May 9 with Nifty finishing just above 16300 amid weak global cues. At close, the Sensex was down 364.91 points or 0.67% at 54470.67, and the Nifty was down 109.40 points or 0.67% at 16301.90. Reliance Industries, Hero MotoCorp, Nestle India, IndusInd Bank and Tata Steel were among the top Nifty losers, while gainers were Power Grid Corporation, HCL Technologies, Bajaj Auto, Infosys and Divis Labs. Here's a wrap of today's market action with Yatin Mota