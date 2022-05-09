English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event:Super25 3.0- India’s Largest Online Stock Traders Conference brought to you by Moneycontrol Pro & Espresso

    business

    Bajar Gupshup | Market closes in the red, Power, Metal, PSU Banks drag

    Benchmark indices ended lower in the volatile session on May 9 with Nifty finishing just above 16300 amid weak global cues. At close, the Sensex was down 364.91 points or 0.67% at 54470.67, and the Nifty was down 109.40 points or 0.67% at 16301.90. Reliance Industries, Hero MotoCorp, Nestle India, IndusInd Bank and Tata Steel were among the top Nifty losers, while gainers were Power Grid Corporation, HCL Technologies, Bajaj Auto, Infosys and Divis Labs. Here's a wrap of today's market action with Yatin Mota

    LATEST VIDEOS

    Watch More →

    A collection of the most-viewed Moneycontrol videos.

    Bajar Gupshup

    Watch More →

    Indo Star, Federal Bank, Reliance, Campus, Blue Dart Are Stocks In Focus | Markets With Santo & CJ

    Watch and Follow our leading shows

    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.