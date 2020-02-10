Bajaj Hindusthan Q3 net loss narrows to Rs 46.35 cr

Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar, India's largest sugar manufacturer, on Monday said its net loss narrowed to Rs 46.35 crore on a consolidated basis during the third quarter of 2019-20 on the back of higher income.

The company had reported a net loss of Rs 186.97 crore during the December quarter of 2018-19, the company said in a filing to the BSE.

Net income increased to Rs 1,726.53 crore during the third quarter of current fiscal from Rs 1,693.89 crore in the year-ago period.

However, the company's expenses in the said quarter remained lower at Rs 1,772.88 crore as against Rs 1,880.86 crore in the year-ago quarter.

Bajaj Hindusthan has 14 sugar mills with cane crushing capacity of 1.36 lakh tonnes per day and alcohol distillation capacity of 800 kilolitre per day.

The company's share fell 0.64 per cent to settle at Rs 6.23 a piece on the BSE.