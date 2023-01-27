English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2023Budget 2023
    Register Now : Nifty Banker 3.0 | India's First Retail Index Traders Online Conference.
    you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

    Bajaj Finance Q3 results: Here are five key highlights

    The non-banking finance company’s standalone profit after tax (PAT) rose 36 percent on-year to Rs 2,624 crore in the December quarter.

    Moneycontrol News
    January 27, 2023 / 06:09 PM IST
    The average estimate of a poll of five brokerages by Moneycontrol had put Bajaj Finance’s net profit at Rs 2,928 crore

    The average estimate of a poll of five brokerages by Moneycontrol had put Bajaj Finance’s net profit at Rs 2,928 crore

     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Bajaj Finance on January 27 reported healthy standalone third-quarter earnings with double-digit growth in the bottom line on strong growth in assets under management (AUM) and net interest income.

    Here are the top five takeaways from the lender's Q3FY23 earnings:

    Strong net profit

    The non-banking finance company’s standalone profit after tax (PAT) rose 36 percent on-year to Rs 2,624 crore in the December quarter.