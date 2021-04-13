Bajaj Consumer Care Q4 PAT seen up 76.4% YoY to Rs 43.3 cr: Sharekhan

Bajaj Consumer Care | Baytree Investments Mauritius Pte Ltd sold 98,63,765 equity shares in the company at Rs 252.81 per share on the BSE.

Sharekhan has come out with its fourth quarter (January-March’ 21) earnings estimates for the Consumer Goods sector. The brokerage house expects Bajaj Consumer Care to report net profit at Rs 43.3 crore up 76.4% year-on-year (down 25.7% quarter-on-quarter).

Net Sales are expected to increase by 39.3 percent Y-o-Y (down 1.2 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs 244.4 crore, according to Sharekhan.

