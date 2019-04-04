App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Apr 04, 2019 01:31 PM IST | Source: PTI

Bajaj Auto launches 2019 edition of Dominar 400 priced for Rs 1.74 lakh

The new Dominar 400 comes with a liquid cooled 373.3cc engine that delivers significantly higher 40 PS power, up from 35 PS in the previous generation, the company said in a statement.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image
Whatsapp
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Bajaj Auto on Thursday launched the 2019 edition of its premium motorcycle Dominar 400, priced at Rs 1.74 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi).

The new Dominar 400 comes with a liquid cooled 373.3cc engine that delivers significantly higher 40 PS power, up from 35 PS in the previous generation, the company said in a statement.

Besides, the latest introduction has advanced technological features with 43 mm upside down (USD) forks which provide a powerful muscular look along with better handling and comfort, it added.

Moreover, the new bike also features a distinctive new twin barrel exhaust which produces throaty exhaust note with heavy bass that augments the sports tourer feel, the company said.

The 2019 Dominar 400 also has a host of additional innovative offerings, like bungee straps tucked under the seat to help secure gear during long distance touring, redesigned secondary display showing time, gear position, trip information and space craft inspired tank pad decals, it added.

"Customers have pushed the bike into extreme long distance and challenging geographies with aplomb, which inspired us to strengthen the sports tourer credentials in the new Dominar," Bajaj Auto President - Motorcycles Sarang Kanade said.

The new Dominar 2019 is now available across all Bajaj auto dealerships in dual-channel ABS variant, the company said.
First Published on Apr 4, 2019 01:29 pm

tags #Auto #Bajaj Auto #Business #Companies #Dominar 400

most popular

Brokerages upgrade these 6 stocks to 'buy' with 7-28% upside

Brokerages upgrade these 6 stocks to 'buy' with 7-28% upside

Hurun Global Rich List 2019: Jeff Bezos takes No 1 spot, Mukesh Ambani enters top 10

Hurun Global Rich List 2019: Jeff Bezos takes No 1 spot, Mukesh Ambani enters top 10

Top 10 Indian states where the average life expectancy is highest

Top 10 Indian states where the average life expectancy is highest

More From

Nirav Modi’s Cars to be Auctioned Online on 18th April, Rolls-Royce, ...

In Western UP, BJP's Quest to Upset Caste Cart Revolves Around MODI - ...

IPL 2019 | Five Memorable Encounters Between Sunrisers & Capitals

Indian Army Sets Record by Building Longest Bridge on Leh's Indus Rive ...

Sensex, Nifty Turn Volatile After RBI Policy Outcome

Android Q Beta 2 Reveals Google is Working on Themes For Pixel Smartph ...

Bonucci Backtracks After Footballers Lash Out Over ‘Unbelievable’ ...

Beyond National Security: Why Weaponization of Space With India's ‘M ...

With Battle Lines Drawn in Wayanad, Here’s Why Rahul, Congress are E ...

RBI Monetary Policy: MPC cuts repo rate, reverse repo rate by 25 bps

Read the full text of RBI monetary policy here

Congress just stirred the hornet’s nest with its manifesto

Welfare economics trumps market economics

RBI cuts inflation forecast to 2.9-3% for H1 FY20

CNBC-TV18 Market Live: Sensex, Nifty trade flat after RBI policy decis ...

Rate-sensitive stocks trade mixed post policy announcement; banks flat ...

Nifty Bank rallies 10% since February monetary policy, analysts see fu ...

RBI Monetary policy: Central Bank cuts GDP forecast to 7.2% from 7.4%

‘Congress manifesto dangerous and unimplementable’: How BJP’s bi ...

RBI Monetary Policy 2019 Highlights: Central bank cuts key interest ra ...

Monsoon in India to be 'below normal' this year due to moderate El Nin ...

Shazam movie review: DC finally realises borrowing the Marvel formula ...

Premier League: Manchester City return to the summit with Cardiff vict ...

Samsung buying guide (2019): Galaxy S10 to Note 8, best smartphones ov ...

Kaveri delta: Shrinking area and decreasing farm productivity hit sout ...

How the British transformed, subjugated the Punjab through canals — ...

Christchurch terror attacks: Accused Brenton Tarrant to face 50 murder ...

Dabangg 3 Exclusive: Salman Khan is hot but the Indore sun is hotter

Game of Thrones 8 Premiere: Kit Harington, Emilia Clarke, Maisie Willi ...

Ranbir Kapoor poses with Neetu Kapoor and Rishi Kapoor for a perfect f ...

Joker Teaser Trailer Review: Joaquin Pheonix skilfully brings the form ...

Karan Johar unveils his wax statue at Madame Tussauds with mom Hiroo J ...

Romeo Akbar Walter movie review: RAW is no Raazi but is definitely not ...

Will Smith checks off dancing in a Bollywood film from his bucket list ...

Parveen Babi Birth Anniversary: When the late actor picked on Amitabh ...

Uyarndha Manithan: Amitabh Bachchan bows down to Sivaji Ganesan, calls ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.