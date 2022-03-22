English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    UPCOMING EVENT:How to fix your fixed income with new debt investment avenues? To know the answer and more, Block your calendar on 23 March at 11.30 a.m.
    you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

    B Ravi Pillai becomes the first Indian to own an Airbus luxury helicopter worth Rs 100 crore

    The helicopter is the first Airbus D3 helicopter in India and the first five-bladed H145 helicopter in Asia.

    Moneycontrol News
    March 22, 2022 / 07:46 PM IST

    B Ravi Pillai, chairman of RP Group of companies, on March 20 became the first India to own an Airbus H 145 helicopter, estimated to be worth around Rs 100 crore.

    The helicopter was delivered by Airbus in Kovalam and took its inaugural flight from Kovalam to The Raviz Ashtamudi with the RP Group Vice-Chairman on board.

    The helicopter is the first Airbus D3 helicopter in India and the first five-bladed H145 helicopter in Asia.

    The RP Group has helipads at The Raviz Kadavu in Kozhikode, The Raviz Ashtamudi in Kollam, and The Raviz Kovalam in Thiruvananthapuram.

    The helicopter capable of handling up to seven passengers and two pilots is capable of landing and takeoff from even high altitudes of 20,000 feet above sea level.

    Close

    The H145 is the latest member of Airbus' four-tonne-class twin-engine rotorcraft product range

    Ravi Pillai, the 68-year-old billionaire is currently worth $2.5 billion and has on his various company rolls about 70,000 employees.
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Airbus D3 #H145 helicopter #RP Group
    first published: Mar 22, 2022 07:46 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.