App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Dec 04, 2018 10:44 PM IST | Source: PTI

Axis Capital MD & CEO Dharmesh Mehta quits

The investment banking arm of the third largest private sector lender has elevated Salil Pitale and Chirag Negandhi as joint managing directors and co-chief executive officers, it said.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Dharmesh Mehta has stepped down as the managing director and chief executive of Axis Capital to "pursue other interests", an official statement said.

The investment banking arm of the third largest private sector lender has elevated Salil Pitale and Chirag Negandhi as joint managing directors and co-chief executive officers, it said.

Mehta has reportedly put in a bid to acquire the broking and investment banking division of IDFC Bank and was asked to proceed on leave by Axis Bank.

 
First Published on Dec 4, 2018 10:34 pm

tags #Axis Capital #Business #India

most popular

Tata Harrier: Premium SUV set to launch, find out features and other details here

Tata Harrier: Premium SUV set to launch, find out features and other details here

Slideshow | Brokerages have 'buy' rating on these 6 stocks, target 7-33% return

Slideshow | Brokerages have 'buy' rating on these 6 stocks, target 7-33% return

2018 LA Auto Show: Electric cars and gas-powered SUVs, check out these 10 motoring marvels

2018 LA Auto Show: Electric cars and gas-powered SUVs, check out these 10 motoring marvels

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.