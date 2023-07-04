AU Small Finance Bank’s advances grow 29 percent in Q1

The small finance bank witnessed a growth of 27 percent in its deposits

Jaipur-based AU Small Finance Bank’s advances for the quarter ended June 31, 2023 grew by 29 percent to Rs 63,635 crores from Rs 49,349 in June 2022, the provisional data for June 2023 quarter showed.

The bank’s deposits grew by 27 percent from Rs 54,631 crores to Rs 69,315 crores on a year-on-year (YoY) basis.

The lender’s provisional data for the June 2023 quarter showed that the current account and savings account (CASA) grew by 14 percent to Rs 24,286 crores from Rs 21,216 crores on a YoY basis.

The bank, in the June 2023 quarter opened around 49,000 savings accounts via video banking + AU 0101 service.