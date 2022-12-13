English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Register Now : Grand Finale of #BadlaavHumseHai - celebrating the efforts of the unsung heroes of India. Watch live on 16th De, 6:30pm onwards.
    you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

    AU Small Finance Bank hikes interest rates on fixed deposits, savings accounts

    The bank has hiked its peak FD rate for retail deposits by 25 basis points, from existing 7.5 percent to 7.75 percent for regular customers and 8 percent to 8.25 percent for senior citizens

    Moneycontrol News
    December 13, 2022 / 09:49 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    AU Small Finance Bank, the country's largest small finance bank (SFB), announced an increase in fixed deposit and savings account interest rates with effect from December 12.

    The bank has hiked its peak FD rate for retail deposits by 25 basis points, from existing 7.5 percent to 7.75 percent for regular customers and 8 percent to 8.25 percent for senior citizens, according to a press release. The bank had earlier hiked FD rates by up to 60 basis points for retail deposits in the month of October 2022.

    AU Small Finance Bank has also increased its savings deposit rate to 7.25 percent per annum for savings account having balances ranging from Rs 1 crore to Rs 10 crore.

    Commenting on the rate hike, Uttam Tibrewal, Executive Director, AU Small Finance Bank, said, “With the recent spate of repo rate hikes announced by the RBI, we have increased FD and Savings rates to extend the maximum benefit to our customers."
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #AU Small Finance Bank #interest #rate hike #The Reserve Bank of India
    first published: Dec 13, 2022 09:49 pm