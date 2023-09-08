Asia Cup 2023: India vs Pakistan Super Four game to have reserve day

This change in playing conditions comes after rain forced a washout in India's opening fixture of the tournament, which was against Pakistan at Pallekele

The Asian Cricket Council (ACC) on September 8 announced that the Super Four encounter between India and Pakistan will have a reserve day. The match, which is scheduled to happen on September 10, will be the only Super Four match to have a reserve day. This is a change to the playing conditions agreed upon prior to the start of the Asia Cup, which stated that only the final would have a reserve day.

The option of the reserve day will be triggered if the match cannot be completed on the original day. The match will be shortened on the original day as much as possible before triggering the option for the reserve day.

This change in playing conditions comes after rain forced a washout in India's opening fixture of the tournament, which was against Pakistan at Pallekele. Rain reared its head in India's match against Nepal as well, but the match was possible as the weather subsided after brief spells of rain. India, in its first international match against Nepal, chased the target within the revised stipulated 23 overs and qualified for the Super Four with ease.

With rains also forecast in Colombo for the next week, the PCB, the official hosts of the tournament, contemplated moving the matches to Hambantota. However, ACC sent an email to the stakeholders stating no such move would happen.

While the threat of rain looms large for the high-intensity clash on Sunday, Jasprit Bumrah has made himself available for the India vs Pakistan Super Four match. He missed the previous encounter against Nepal as he flew back to India for the birth of his child.

All eyes will be on India's premier fast bowler, who has made a full recovery from a lengthy spell away from the game owing to a recurring back injury. He will be key to India's chances at next year's ODI World Cup but is yet to bowl in the Asia Cup 2023 as rain washed out India's opening fixture against Pakistan, which saw the completion of only one innings; India was bowled out for 266 in that game at Pallekele on September 2.