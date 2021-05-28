MARKET NEWS

Ashoka Buildcon bags Rs 1,018 crore order from Maldives' Fahi Dhiriulhun Corp

PTI
May 28, 2021 / 11:12 AM IST
 
 
Highways developer Ashoka Buildcon on Friday said it has bagged an order worth Rs 1,018.36 crore from Maldives' Fahi Dhiriulhun Corporation for design and construction of 2,000 social housing units.

"The company has received a letter of acceptance from Fahi Dhiriulhun Corporation, a state-owned company of the Government of the Republic of the Maldives, for the project viz. design and construction of 2,000 social housing units in Hulhumale on engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) basis," Ashoka Buildcon said in a regulatory filing.

The total value for this project is estimated to be around USD 140.33 million (Rs 1,018.36 crore), the company added.

Shares of Ashoka Buildcon were trading 1.25 percent higher at Rs 93.50 apiece on BSE.
PTI
#Ashoka Buildcon #Business #Companies #Maldives' Fahi Dhiriulhun Corp
first published: May 28, 2021 11:13 am

