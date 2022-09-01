English
    Ashok Leyland total vehicle sales jumps 51% to 14,121 units in August

    The total medium and heavy Commercial Vehicle (M&HCV) sales were up 81 per cent year-on-year and touched 8,379 units from 4,632 units sold in August 2021, with truck volumes growing 70 per cent at 7,325 units, as against 4,297 units a year ago.

    PTI
    September 01, 2022 / 01:55 PM IST
     
     
    Commercial vehicle maker Ashok Leyland's total vehicle sales, including exports, grew 51 per cent on an annual basis to 14,121 units in August, the company said on Thursday. The Hinduja Group flagship had sold a total of 9,360 vehicles in August 2021.

    The light commercial vehicle (LCV) sales volumes stood at 5,742 units during August, growing 21 per cent over 4,728 vehicles in the same month last year, it added.

    The domestic vehicle sales increased 58 per cent to 13,301 units in the month under review, from 8,400 units in the year-ago period, the company said.
    Tags: #Ashok Leyland #Auto #Business #Companies
    first published: Sep 1, 2022 01:55 pm
