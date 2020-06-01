App
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Jun 01, 2020 08:51 PM IST | Source: PTI

Ashok Leyland reports 89% slump in commercial vehicle sales

Domestic sales stood at 1,277 units as against 12,778 units in the year-ago month, down 90 per cent, it added.

 
 
Hinduja flagship firm Ashok Leyland on Monday reported 89 per cent decline in total commercial vehicle sales at 1,420 units in May. The company had sold 13,172 in the same month last year, Ashok Leyland said in a statement.

Domestic sales stood at 1,277 units as against 12,778 units in the year-ago month, down 90 per cent, it added.

Sales of medium and heavy trucks in the domestic market fell by 98 per cent at 151 units as compared to 7,325 in May last year, while sales of medium and heavy busses were nil in May this year as against 1,310 units a year ago.

Close

Light commercial vehicle sales in the domestic market last month stood at 1,126 units as compared to 4,143 units in May 2019, down 73 per cent, the company said.

First Published on Jun 1, 2020 08:50 pm

tags #Ashok Leyland #Business

