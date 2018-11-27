Ashok Leyland expands footprint in Bangladesh

As part of its expansion drive, Hinduja Group flagship company Ashok Leyland on Tuesday said it has set up a new 3S facility IFAD Autos in Dhaka, Bangladesh.

The sales, service and spares facility, spread across 1.38 lakh square feet, is located at Madanpur, Narayanganj district on the Dhaka Chittagong highway, the city-based company said in a statement.

The facility would cater the entire range of Ashok Leyland vehicles with 18 fully equipped service bays.

"With the inauguration of this facility, we will have 22 touch points in the country and plan to rapidly expand it to over 36 in the near term. This is also in line with our strategy to strengthen our overseas presence", Ashok Leyland CEO and MD, Vinod K Dasari said.

Ashok Leyland will retail the entire range of products, including Dost, Partner, Ecomet, 1613, 1616, 2518 trucks and various range of tippers and buses at the Dhaka facility.

"We have been a witness to how the Ashok Leyland brand has continually grown over the last three decades through their innovative products and utilisation of latest technologies", IFAD Group Chairman Iftekhar Ahmed Tipu said.

"We are very thrilled to further strengthen our relationship with Ashok Leyland and shall continue to work together to make it the strongest commercial vehicle brand in Bangladesh", he said.

Last year, Ashok Leyland inaugurated a new asssembly facility in Dhaka. The plant, spread over 37 acres, is a joint venture with IFAD Autos and Ashok Leyland.

Early this year, Ashok Leyland has bagged orders for 300 double-decker buses and 200 single decker buses to be supplied to the Bangladesh Road Transport Corporation, it added.