Apollo Hospitals Q1 PAT may dip 167.4% YoY to Rs 140.2 cr: ICICI Direct
Broker Research
July 12, 2021 / 07:35 PM IST
ICICI Direct has come out with its first quarter (April-June’ 21) earnings estimates for the Healthcare sector. The brokerage house expects Apollo Hospitals to report net profit at Rs 140.2 crore down 167.4% year-on-year (down 6.7% quarter-on-quarter).
Net Sales are expected to increase by 27.7 percent Y-o-Y (down 3.3 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs 2,772.3 crore, according to ICICI Direct.
Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) are likely to rise by 981.2 percent Y-o-Y (down 6.9 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs 383.6 crore.
Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.
