Sterlite Technologies launches BSS of Future

Sterlite Technologies has launched 'BSS of the Future', a platform that enables the digital transformation of Communication Service Providers (CSPs) to Digital Service Providers (DSPs).
Dear Sir/Madam,
We wish to inform you that the Company has launched 'BSS of the Future', a platform that enables the digital transformation of Communication Service Providers (CSPs) to Digital Service Providers (DSPs).
A copy of the Company's Press Release in this behalf, is enclosed herewith.Source : BSE
We wish to inform you that the Company has launched 'BSS of the Future', a platform that enables the digital transformation of Communication Service Providers (CSPs) to Digital Service Providers (DSPs).
A copy of the Company's Press Release in this behalf, is enclosed herewith.Source : BSE