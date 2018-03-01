App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessAnnouncements
Feb 27, 2018 02:34 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Sterlite Technologies launches BSS of Future

Sterlite Technologies has launched 'BSS of the Future', a platform that enables the digital transformation of Communication Service Providers (CSPs) to Digital Service Providers (DSPs).

 
 
Dear Sir/Madam,

We wish to inform you that the Company has launched 'BSS of the Future', a platform that enables the digital transformation of Communication Service Providers (CSPs) to Digital Service Providers (DSPs).

A copy of the Company's Press Release in this behalf, is enclosed herewith.Source : BSE
