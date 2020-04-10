Step by step guide: How to get an instant Personal Loan during the lockdown

With most financial services going digital, it was only a matter of time before the process to avail a personal loan was simplified too. And with unprecedented situations such as the ongoing lockdown in place, it is important that customers have the means to access financing without visiting a branch or even leaving their home.

This is exactly what lenders such as Bajaj Finserv are offering. Today, eligible customers can access instant funding through personalised pre-approved personal loan offers that can be availed in minutes. This 100% online personal loan offering can be a very useful option if you need money at a moment’s notice.

Here’s a step-by-step guide on how you can access an Instant Personal Loan from Bajaj Finserv.

1.Check your pre-approved offer

The first step is to check your pre-approved offer from Bajaj Finserv. All customers who have an existing relationship with the NBFC are assigned a pre-approved offer. If you have a pre-approved offer, your personal loan eligibility is already accounted for and this includes factors like your CIBIL score, income, age and others. This means that you do not have to calculate your eligibility or submit any documents for verification. The no-paperwork process makes the loan easy to get.

2.Review your details

Rather than filling out a lengthy application form, as an existing customer with a pre-approved offer, all you need to do is review a pre-filled form with all your details along with the loan amount. Then you can simply get the loan, which is kept ready for you, without any hassles whatsoever using the 100% digital process.

3.Accept the terms of the offer and await disbursal

Once you’re satisfied with the offer, all you have to do is accept the terms and authorise disbursal. Since it is a fully digital process, you don’t have to worry about visiting any physical branch as the entire sanction will get disbursed to you within 20 minutes. All it takes is just 2 clicks, and you can have the money in your bank account without stepping out of your home.

What can you use the Bajaj Finserv Instant Personal Loan for?

Now that you know how easy it is to avail Personal Loan from Bajaj Finserv, keep in mind that this loan doesn’t require any collateral or have any spending restrictions. The high loan amount also ensures that you can use it to meet your needs without compromise or delay.

1. Address medical emergencies

Medical emergencies usually demand large amounts of finance fast. With the Instant Personal Loan from Bajaj Finserv, you can get the loan amount without any stress in just 20 minutes so you can opt for the best medical services in your area of residence immediately.

2.Consolidate any existing high-interest credit

With the economic scenario being what it is, consolidating high-interest debt such as your credit card debt is a smart decision. This helps you avoid paying high penalties and accumulating interest on various deadlines, and instead helps you club all debt into one monthly EMI. Choosing an Instant Personal Loan from Bajaj Finserv also helps you repay comfortably over a lengthy tenor up to 5 year, and benefit from competitive personal loan interest rates. Doing this can also help you enjoy more liquidity during a cash crunch, which is common in these times.

3.Renovate or improve your workspace at home

With work from home becoming a norm these days, it is important to have the right set-up. A productive environment helps you stay focused, stay healthy, and increases your efficiency. A smart way to utilise an Instant Personal Loan is to invest in functional furniture and electronics such as ergonomic chair, a desk, or even a laptop or smart TV so you can participate in conference calls, make presentations, and carry out all manner of work seamlessly.

4.Invest in self-development and self-improvement

Another clever way to put the funds from an Instant Personal Loan to good use is to invest in yourself and add to your skillsets. This can be easily achieved by signing yourself up for specialised courses online from leading educational institutions in India or from across the world. With the right certification, you can take your career to the next level.

With zero paperwork, a 100% digital processes, and a fast disbursal in just 20 minutes, the Instant Personal Loan from Bajaj Finserv is an ideal source of finance during a lockdown. To get started now, check your pre-approved offer today and avail a personal loan instantly and hassle-free!

This is a partnered post