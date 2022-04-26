Smart insights to getting the best personal loan interest rate

Personal loans are considered one of the best credit instruments for salaried individuals. They are specifically designed for people with a steady income who face immediate funds requirements for various reasons. You can avail yourself of an online personal loan at the best personal loan interest rates for medical emergencies, setting up a home gym, going on a vacation, and even covering wedding expenses.

Going for personal loans online is a convenient option as it also gives you the chance to use a loan EMI calculator. This handy tool helps you calculate your precise EMI amount for the loan amount you seek. An online personal loan allows you to use the disbursed amount you see fit. Another advantage of a personal loan is that no collateral is required. To get the best personal interest rates with lenders like Bajaj Finserv, you must ideally have a high CIBIL Score of above 750.

If you anticipate any extra expenditure soon, here are some tips that will help you get the lowest interest rate personal loan:

1. Compare interest rates

Check what interest rate is offered by your primary bank, and even if you find it satisfactory, check out the personal loan interest rates of other lending institutions. This will give you an idea about the ongoing market rates and allow you to make the best decision for yourself. You can also negotiate with your bank or financial establishment and ask for a lower interest rate. But your powers of negotiation depend largely on your credit score and history.

2. Floating vs. Fixed interest rates



3. Build and maintain a solid credit score Your credit score plays a vital role in determining your eligibility for a personal loan. Most banks require you to maintain a credit score of 750 or above, as this is a straightforward indicator of your repayment capacity. A higher credit score allows you to negotiate with your bank for the lowest personal loan interest rates. The best way to build your credit score is to pay all your credit card bills and EMIs on other loans quickly. And never, ever default on any loan!



4. Keep a check for offers from the lender Banks often launch special offers on occasions such as Diwali, New Year, and Independence Day and grant personal loans at relaxed interest rates. Going for an online personal loan is ideal when a lending institution has slashed its rates but getting to know about the offer in time is the trick here. To ensure you don’t miss out on any festive deals, you should subscribe to newsletters and WhatsApp groups of all the major banks in the country. Checking out the official portals of banks periodically is also a good idea. 5. Keep your documents ready Online personal loans are disbursed quite fast and are offered without collateral. Banks, however, rarely, if ever, compromise on the eligibility criteria. Since a personal loan is disbursed without collateral, it is a high-risk investment for the bank. Thus, lending institutions ensure that they grant loans only to eligible and deserving candidates. Here are the conditions you must meet in order to avail yourself of a Bajaj Finserv Personal Loan:



● Minimum age of 21 years and maximum age of 55-60 years (varies according to different institutions)

● Minimum and maximum salary limit(subject to change according to the city/town of residence of the borrower)

● Minimum work experience of 1-3 years (varies according to different institutions)

● Fixed monthly/annual income

● Complete documentation — KYC, ITR, salary slips, bank statements, PAN

● A credit score of 750 and above Ensuring that you fit the eligibility criteria and have the documentation ready is the right way of making sure your application gets processed quickly. Check out lenders like Bajaj Finserv offer personal loan up to Rs. 25 lakh at attractive interest rate. The Bajaj Finserv Personal Loan comes with no hidden charges and you can avail of this loan by filling out their online application form. That's not all, on completing the application process and meeting the eligibility criteria stated by the lender, you can get the personal loan disbursed in to your account within 24 hours*. You can also use their online Personal Loan EMI Calculator to determine the most suitable tenor and interest rates for your financial needs. *Terms and conditions apply



Banks often compute the overall interest rate of your online personal loan through different computing methods. Some banks charge interest at a flat rate, while others use a floating method. A flat interest rate is calculated directly on the principal amount right when processing the loan. The entire payment liability, including the interest, is divided into EMIs. On the other hand, a floating interest is applied on a progressively diminishing principal balance. This implies that the interest component of your EMI reduces with every payment. While a fixed interest rate is easy to calculate and manage, a floating interest rate is, without a doubt, more economical in the long run. You can use a loan EMI calculator to better understand how these interest rates work.