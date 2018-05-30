App
Announcements
Last Updated : May 30, 2018 10:18 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

SFL International: Outcome of board meeting

This is to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company was held on Wednesday, May 30, 2018 and the said meeting commenced at 4.30 p.m.

 
 
This is to inform you under Regulation 30 and any other Regulation of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company was held on Wednesday, 30th May, 2018 and the said meeting commenced at 4.30 p.m .. and concluded at 6.40 p.m. In that meeting the Board has decided the following matters:
1. Considered and approved the audited financial results for the quarter and year ended on
31st March; 2018.
2. Considered and approved the appointment of M/s. Pratibha Gupta & Associates,
Company Secretaries as Secretarial Auditor of the Company for F.Y. 2017-18.Source : BSE
First Published on May 30, 2018 10:18 pm

tags #Announcements

These 20 stocks witnessed a FII trend reversal in Jan-Mar quarter; do you own any?

Italy political crisis leads to market sell-off: Here's what is happening

Worried over mid-cap and small-cap correction? Here are some mutual fund schemes you can bet on

