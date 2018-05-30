SFL International: Outcome of board meeting

This is to inform you under Regulation 30 and any other Regulation of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company was held on Wednesday, 30th May, 2018 and the said meeting commenced at 4.30 p.m .. and concluded at 6.40 p.m. In that meeting the Board has decided the following matters:1. Considered and approved the audited financial results for the quarter and year ended on31st March; 2018.2. Considered and approved the appointment of M/s. Pratibha Gupta & Associates,Company Secretaries as Secretarial Auditor of the Company for F.Y. 2017-18.Source : BSE